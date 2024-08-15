Cops arrest wanted person hiding for over 2 years in Lanao

LAWMEN arrested one of the most wanted persons, who had been hiding for more than two years, in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested wanted person only as alias Oting, of legal age.

Daculan said Oting was arrested in a warrant of arrest operation around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, August 15, in Basal Malutlut, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said Oting is listed as the number 10 most wanted person in Lanao del Sur and has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Cotabato City dated April 6, 2022.

He said Oting was involved in the killing of three people and wounding of four others in Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte on December 17, 2020.

He said Oting was placed under the custody of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)