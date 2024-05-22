Cops arrest Zambo Norte’s 8th most wanted person

ONE of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga del Norte was arrested by lawmen in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in that province, the police said Wednesday, May 22.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested wanted person as Renante Sumanal of legal age.

Masauding said Sumanal was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte.

He said Sumanal has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of rape with no recommended bail issued by the court in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte dated August 1, 2022.

Masauding said Sumanal is listed as the eighth most wanted person in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

Sumanal was placed under the custody of Piñan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula acknowledges the operatives of Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office for the successful law enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of Top 8 Provincial Level Most Wanted Person of Zamboanga del Norte,” Masauding said.

“Our intensified police operations are directed to capture wanted individuals who have evaded justice. We urge the public to notify the local police in case wanted or suspicious individuals are sighted in their locality,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)