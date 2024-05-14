Cops arrest Zamboanga City’s top 8 most wanted person

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested most wanted person as Danilo Lim.

Masauding said Lim was arrested by police and intelligence operatives in a law enforcement operation through service of a warrant of arrest around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, May 12, along Nicasio S. Valderoza Street in Zone 4 village, this city.

Masauding said Lim has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of lascivious conduct and statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court of Zamboanga City.

He said Lim was placed under the temporary custody of the Zamboanga City Police Office custodial facility prior to turning over to the court concerned.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula acknowledges the efforts of the Zamboanga City Police Office for its recent police operation which led to the arrest of the top 8 most wanted individual of Zamboanga City,” he said.

“Our police forces across the region are actively engaged in ongoing police operations aimed at apprehending individuals who have been duly charged with criminal offenses,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)