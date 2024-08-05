Cops arrest Zamboanga Peninsula’s top 8 most wanted

AUTHORITIES arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in the region, the police said Monday, August 5, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested as Rowel Monera of legal age.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monera was arrested in a law enforcement operation through a warrant of arrest around 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, in Poblacion village, Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Monera has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Monera is listed as the number eight most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula and number five in Zamboanga del Sur based on the e-warrant system.

The police said Monera was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, commended the police operatives for the successful arrest of the number eight most wanted persons in the region.

“This operation is a result of the continuous efforts to arrest individuals charged with commission of crime,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)