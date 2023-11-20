Cops commended for the arrest of P2.1-M heist suspects

POLICE Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding of the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula has commended the collaborative efforts of his person, which led to the identification and arrest of the persons responsible in the recent P2.1 million heist in Zamboanga City.

Masauding made the commendation after the Zamboanga City Police Office operatives with the support of other police units arrested four policemen, including an officer, who were allegedly involved in the heist in Tetuan village on November 14, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, ZCPO director, identified the arrested policemen as the following: Police Lieutenant Ariel Jolatoria, 43; Patrolman Rayan Apostol, 31; Police Senior Master Sergeant Alnajer Ynawat, 41; and, Police Staff Sergeant Edcel Nicolas, 42.

Lorenzo said they were arrested one after the other in follow-up operations in the different villages in this city on Saturday, November 18.

Lorenzo said another suspect identified as Bobby Judan, a former policeman, has surrendered on Saturday evening, November 18, at the municipal police station in Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding has assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He said the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula will remain relentless in cleansing its rank of scalawags.

“Let this (arrest of the suspects) serves as a stern warning to anyone who may consider engaging in unlawful activities there is no place for such behavior in our organization, and we will relentlessly pursue justice,” he said.

He said the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remained committed “to our sworn duty to serve and protect the community by ensuring public safety and security as our top priority.”

Lorenzo said the involvement of the policemen in the P2.1 million heist in Tetuan village on November 14, was established through the suspects’ rented getaway car based on the video captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) camera.