Cops killed, brother hurt in shooting incident

A POLICEMAN was killed while his brother was wounded in a shooting incident amid their verbal altercation over a parcel of property in Zamboanga City, the local police said Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The local police said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, along Don Alfaro Street in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The local police identified the slain policeman as Ferdinand Garniel, 40, a member of the Maritime Police Group based in Olutanga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Wounded was Garniel’s younger brother, Angelo, 35, a merchandizer at a local pharmacy.

Based on the investigation of the local police, prior to the incident, Ferdinand and Angelo had a heated altercation concerning the property of their uncle, Vergilio Bani.

In the midst of their altercation, the police learned that Ferdinand allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself after he shot his younger brother in the mouth.

The police said Angelo was rushed to the hospital by their relatives and was declared in stable condition by the attending physician.

A physician accompanying the responding Emergency Medical Service declared Ferdinand at the crime scene, according to the police.

The police recovered a .9-millimeter pistol with one magazine and 10 live ammunition at the crime scene. (SunStar Zamboanga)