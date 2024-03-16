Cops nab 5th most wanted person in Zambo Sur town

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, identified only the arrested most wanted person as a certain Jun-Jun, 29, a farmer and a resident of Purok Nazareno in Tagulalo village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

Galvez said Jun-Jun was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 9:07 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in Purok 3, Peñaranda village, Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said Jun-Jun has a pending warrant of arrest for two counts of qualified statutory rape with no recommended bail issued by a court of Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur, on January 26, 2024.

She said Jun-Jun is listed as the number five most wanted person in the town of Aurora.

She said Jun-Jun was arrested by policemen from Aurora in coordination with Kabasalan police operatives and other police units based in Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)