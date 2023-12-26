Cops nab most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Arrested was Jomarie Napalcruz, 22, who has been listed as the number five most wanted person in the area of jurisdiction of Zamboanga City Police Station 4, based on enhanced e-warrant system.

The police said Napalcruz was arrested in a law enforcement operation on Monday, December 25, on Asuncion Drive in Culianan village.

Napalcruz has standing warrants of arrest for four counts of rape with no recommended bail and three counts for lascivious conduct with P200,000 recommended bail for each count.

Napalcruz was placed under the temporary custody of the local police pending turnover to the court that issued the warrants for his arrest. (SunStar Zamboanga)