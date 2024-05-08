Cops nab SLI drug suspect, seize P139,000 shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested a Street Level Individual (SLI) while some P139,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in an anti-drug operation in General Santos City, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Wednesday, May 8.

The APC-WM identified the arrested SLI suspect only as a certain Ada, 49, a self-employed individual.

The APC-WM said Ada was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sinawal village, General Santos City on Tuesday, May 7.

The police said seized from the possession of Ada were some 20.56 grams of suspected shabu packed in 27 heat-sealed plastic sachets woth P139,000, a cellular phone, and P1,000 marked money.

The APC-WM said Ada and the confiscated pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of the Police Station 2 of the General Santos City Police Office for proper disposition.

The police said a case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Ada.

“We are committed to eradicating the illegal drug trade and strict measures will be taken to put behind bars all individuals involved in the selling and use of illegal substances,” Police Brigadier General Percival Augustus Placer, Police Regional Office-12 director said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)