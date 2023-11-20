Cops nab top 8 most wanted person

AUTHORITIES have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga City, the police reported Monday, November 20, 2023.

The local police identified the arrested subject as Eric Penero, 33, who is listed as the top 8 most wanted person in the area of Zamboanga City Police Station 3.

The police said Penero was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of arrest warrant around 9:05 a.m. Sunday, November 19, at Zone 5 in Victoria village.

The police said Penero has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of two counts rape with no recommended bail and five counts raped by sexual assault with bail set at P200,000 for each count issued by a local court on October 4, 2023.

Penero was placed under the custody of the 1st Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company and will be brought to Zamboanga City Police Office headquarters for proper disposition prior turnover to the concerned court.