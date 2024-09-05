Cops, PDEA arrest 4, seize P2.04-M 'shabu'

FOUR drug suspects, including one regional target-listed, were arrested and some P2.04 million worth of illegal drugs were seized on two separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, authorities said Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as the following: Julmain Salim, 35; Basik Jamih, 47; Temhar Masdal, 39; and, Jeriel Arnaiz, 46.

Both Salim and Jamih are classified as high-value individuals and Arnaiz as regional target-listed.

The Police said Salim, Jamih and Madal were arrested by operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit-9 in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Zone 5 in Divisoria village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the three arrested suspects were some 250 grams of suspected shabu packed on five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1.7 million, three bundles of 349 pieces of P1,000 counterfeit bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, two motorcycles, a sling bag, and a plastic pack of a courier firm.

The regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Arnaiz was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, on Purok Maharlika in Romarate village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA said seized from Arnaiz were some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a knot-tied plastic pack worth P340,000, a motorcycle, a cigarette pack, white envelope, and buy-bust money.

Arnaiz was arrested by joint operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga del Sur and policemen from Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

The arrested suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)