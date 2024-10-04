Cops seize over P576,000 cigarettes in Lanao

AUTHORITIES have arrested a businessman and seized P576,460 worth of cigarettes for violation of the Graphic Health Warnings on the cigarette packaging in Lanao del Sur, the police said Friday, October 4, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the arrested businessman as alias Ian.

Tanggawohn said Ian was arrested in a law enforcement operation on Thursday, October 3, in Disaan-Ramain, Lanao del Sur.

Tanggawohn said the operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, policemen of Disaan-Ramain, and personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion launched the law enforcement operation following a report from a concerned citizen that Ian was selling cigarettes without printed Graphic Health Warnings.

He said the law enforcement operation resulted to the arrest of Ian and the confiscation of assorted brand of cigarettes worth P576,460.

He said they have coordinated with the Bureau of Internal Revenue to examine the tax stamps on the packs of cigarettes, which are reportedly fake, as they are believed to be smuggled from a neighboring country.

He said the arrested businessman and the confiscated cigarettes were placed under the custody of CIDG Lanao del Sur Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition.

"We are committed and determined in eradicating the illicit cigarette trade, that not only undermines government revenues but also poses serious health risks to the public," Tanggawohn said.

Cigarettes packs must have printed Graphic Health Warnings pursuant to Republic Act 10643 otherwise known as "The Graphic Health Warnings Law. (SunStar Zamboanga)