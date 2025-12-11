Cops seize P1.3-M shabu, arrest 1 in Lanao del Sur town

LAWMEN have seized some P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs as they arrested an individual in an anti-drug operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, December 11.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Abdul, a known drug dealer in his community.

Cabuhat said Abdul was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, December 10, in Ilian village, Mulondo, Lanao del Sur.

Cabuhat said seized from the suspect were some 205.5 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,397,400 (corrected comma placement), buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He said the buy-bust operation was launched after a month-long monitoring and intelligence-gathering effort by the operating units on the illegal drug activity of the suspect.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Mulondo Municipal Police Station for documentation and will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Cabuhat commended the operating units for their dedication, coordinated efforts, and relentless pursuit of illegal drug personalities.

He said the accomplishment reflects the commitment of the police to safeguard communities and disrupt illegal drug activities in the province of Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)