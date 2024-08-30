Cops seize P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized some P1.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Friday, August 30, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 5:16 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the shore of Kayok village, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

Masauding said no one was arrested since the smuggled cigarettes were abandoned at the shoreline.

Masauding said prior to the confiscation, the policemen of Liloy received information that boxes of cigarettes were piled up at the shore of Kayok village.

He said the responding police have recovered some 60 master cases of assorted cigarettes worth P1,719,000.

The recovered smuggled cigarettes were taken to the municipal police station of Liloy for documentation.

“To the community of Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for your vigilance and commitment to keeping our community safe and the police will continue to serve the community 24/7 with utmost dedication and commitment,” Masauding said.

“Daghang salamat sa atung mga katawhan sa Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte sa pag tawag ug pag report sa illegal nga mga binuhatan,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)