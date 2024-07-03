Cops seize P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga

AUTHORITIES have seized some P1.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes that saw the arrest of two persons in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 12:27 a.m. Monday, July 1, at a mangrove area in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula did not identify the two persons who were arrested when the policemen confiscated the smuggled cigarettes in the mangrove area of Talon-Talon village.

The police said they were caught in the act unloading boxes of smuggled cigarettes from a motorboat at the mangrove area.

The police said seized were 30 cases and 42 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes with a total market value of P1,767,132.

The confiscated cigarettes and the two arrested persons were brought to the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 (ZCPS6) prior to being turned over to Bureau of Customs.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the ZCPS6 operatives for the successful confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes in Talon-talon village.

“We remain committed to combating smuggling activities in the region and will continue to work closely with partner agencies to stop smuggling activities in Zamboanga Peninsula,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)