Cops seize P25-M smuggled cigarettes off Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have seized about P25 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation off Zamboanga City, a top police official said Saturday, September 12, 2025.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., director of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO), said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 5:05 p.m. Friday, September 12, between the islands of Sacol and Manalipa.

Fortaleza said personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile “Seaborne” Company (2ZCMFC) were on maritime patrol when they spotted a motorboat in the area.

However, no one was arrested as the crew abandoned the motorboat, marked “Makhfiyyan,” after noticing the approaching patrol boat of the 2ZCMFC.

Operatives later boarded the motorboat and found it unmanned, apparently deserted by its crew before interception, Fortaleza said in his report.

Seized from the motorboat were 400 master cases of assorted cigarette brands with an estimated value of P25 million.

The motorboat and confiscated cigarettes were brought to the 2ZCMFC headquarters and later turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Fortaleza said investigation is ongoing to determine the ownership of the seized smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)