Cops seize P420,000 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN seized in an intelligence-driven operation a shipment of P420,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a west coast village in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 6 a.m. Monday, September 30, in Cawit village, 13.35 kilometers west of Zamboanga City.

Masauding said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes consisted of 14 master cases worth P420,000.

“The cigarettes were found abandoned at a nearby footbridge,” Masauding said.

The recovered smuggled cigarettes have been placed in the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 9 for documentation purposes.

They were formally turned over to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate disposition.

“This operation underscores our commitment to combating smuggling and illegal activities in Zamboanga Peninsula. PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula will continue to work diligently with our partner agencies to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)