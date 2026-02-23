Cops seize P5.05-M smuggled cigarettes in Maguindanao del Norte, Basilan

LAWMEN arrested one person and seized P5.05 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in the Bangsamoro provinces of Maguindanao del Norte and Basilan, officials said Monday, February 23, 2026.

Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, said Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14-A operatives conducted an anti-criminality checkpoint when they flagged down a vehicle for inspection around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, February 21, in Barangay Pinantai, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

“Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be transporting suspected smuggled cigarettes bearing the brand New Berlin,” De Guzman said.

De Guzman said the inventory showed 20 master cases and 441 reams of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P1.2 million.

He said the driver is under the custody of the Parang Municipal Police Station for the filing of charges.

The Bureau of Customs–Cotabato will receive the seized vehicle and contraband for legal proceedings.

In Basilan, police seized smuggled cigarettes around 1 p.m. Saturday, February 21, in Sitio Kayu Poteh, Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City.

Police Col. Ricardo Luzon, Basilan police director, said the operating team discovered boxes of cigarettes abandoned in plain view.

“While traversing the area of Sitio Kayu Poteh, the operating team discovered several boxes of cigarettes in plain view, apparently abandoned by unidentified individuals upon sensing the presence of authorities,” Luzon said.

Luzon said the Lamitan City police and 1st Basilan Provincial Mobile Force Company personnel seized 67 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P3.8 million.

The Lamitan City Police Station holds the contraband for documentation before turnover to the Basilan Customs Satellite Office in Isabela City for disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)