Cops seize P540,000 smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have seized some P540,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a remote area in the province of Sulu, the police said Monday, April 1, 2024.

The police said the smuggled cigarettes were seized Thursday evening, March 28, in Sitio Pamawlan, Kajatian village, Indanan, Sulu.

The Indanan police said the contraband was seized after a member of the Barangay Intelligence Network reported that boxes of cigarettes were seen being unloaded on the coastal area of Kajatian village.

Upon verification and reaching the site, the Indanan policemen found 45 boxes of assorted brands of cigarettes worth P540,000 abandoned by unidentified carriers using a motorboat locally known as jungkong.

The police said the confiscated cigarettes are set to be delivered to the local market.

The Indanan police said the confiscated boxes of cigarette were taken to the Indanan Municipal Police Station and will be handed over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, has commended the responding team for the successful confiscation of smuggled cigarettes.

Tanggawohn also praised the constituents for providing vital information that enabled prompt police action.

He vowed to intensify anti-crime efforts and pursue those who violate the law while continuing to enforce lawful orders. (SunStar Zamboanga)