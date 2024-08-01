Cops seize P680,000 shabu, arrest 1 in buy-bust operation

AUTHORITIES have arrested an alleged big-time drug pusher and seized some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (Barmm) province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspect only as alias Jam, a resident of East Caloncan, Marawi City.

Daculan said Jam was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in Datu sa Dansalan village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said seized from Jam were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in one knot-tied transparent plastic sachet worth P680,000, buy-bust money, and a tricycle with no registered plate number.

He said the arrested suspect Jam detained at the Marawi City Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges against the suspect for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Jam was arrested two days after a high-value drug suspect was arrested and some P340,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized in Lanao del Sur.

Arrested in a buy-bust operation in Kilikili West village, Wao, Lanao del Sur on Tuesday, July 30, was Urak 22, who yielded some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, boodle money, and a sports utility vehicle. (SunStar Zamboanga)