Cops seize smuggled cigarettes in Jolo

AUTHORITIES have seized some P375,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes at a finger wharf in the province of Sulu, the police said Friday, June 21.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Tuesday, June 18, at Zone 3 in Tulay village, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Tanggawohn said the policemen were conducting mobile patrol operation when they spotted 30 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P375,000 at a small wharf at Zone 3 in Tulay village.

He said no one was arrested as the persons attending the boxes of cigarettes or the supposed owner hurriedly left after they saw the arrival police patrol car.

He said the smuggled cigarettes were brought to the Jolo municipal police station for inventory and documentation and eventual turn over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

Tanggawohn expressed his high regard to the vigilance of the operating teams that led to the confiscation of the smuggled cigarettes.

“Pro-Bar will ever be ready to safeguard the government's revenue as well as uphold the customs rules against unlawful trade practices in the entire region,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)