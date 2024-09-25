Cops seized P444,000 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN seized some P444,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in an island municipality in the province of Sulu, the police said Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) said the smuggled cigarettes were seized on Tuesday, September 24, along the shoreline of Siganggang village, Pandami, Sulu.

The PRO-BAR said the policemen of Pandami in coordination with other police units launched an anti-smuggling operation in response to intelligence reports that alerted them of suspicious activities taking place in Siganggang village.

The policemen discovered 12 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated worth of P444,000 which was concealed by a tarpaulin and placed beneath a tree, according to the PRO-BAR.

“The prompt response and collaboration of the operating units played a crucial role in intercepting the contraband before it could further spread to the local market,” the PRO-BAR said in a statement.

The Pandami Municipal Police Station is conducting investigation to identify and locate the persons responsible for the smuggling of cigarettes.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were brought to Pandami Municipal Police Station for documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)