Councilor killed, village chief hurt in gun attack

A CITY councilor of a nearby province was killed, while a village chief was injured and another one was unscathed in a gun attack by a motorcycle-riding gunman in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, February 26, 2024.

Police Colonel Alexaner Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the slain councilor as Franklyn Tan, 42, councilor of Isabela City, Basilan.

Wounded was Jaider Jundam, 43, the village chief of Kaumpurnah Zone 1, Isabela City. Unscathed was Daryl Jalani, village chief of Kaumpurnah Zone 3.

Lorenzo said the victims were shut at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, February 25, in front of a hotel along Vitaliano Agan Avenue in Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

Lorenzo said the victims went out to get things in their vehicle parked in front of a hotel when repeatedly shot by a lone gunman.

Tan and Jundam were rushed to a hospital but the councilor was declared dead by the attending physician.

Lorenzo said that based on information gathered, the lone gunman boarded a motorcycle that sped off toward Sta. Cruz commercial complex.

Recovered from the crime scene were five empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol.

Lorenzo said investigation continues to determine the motive and the gunman.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, has ordered Lorenzo to lead a comprehensive investigation with the supervision of the Regional Investigation Detection and Management Division on the incident, with the utmost urgency, to identify the perpetrator and ensure that they are swiftly brought to justice.

"We are committed to ensuring accountability and seeking justice for the victims and their loved ones," Masauding said.

"We call upon the community and the public to come forward with any information or assistance that may aid in the apprehension of the suspect. Your cooperation is vital in our collective efforts to maintain peace and security in Zamboanga City," Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)