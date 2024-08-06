Couple killed in ambush

A COUPLE was killed in a dawn ambush in an east coast village of Zamboanga City, the local police said Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

The local police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sitio Aplaya in Buenavista village, Zamboanga City.

The local police identified as fatality couple as Hamid Tumambid, 36, and his wife, Fatima, 36, of Sitio Dulian, Calabasa village, Zamboang City.

Investigation showed Hamid was driving a motorcycle with his wife when unidentified gunmen ambushed them.

The police said the couple was killed on the spot and the gunmen fled to a bushy area of Sitio Aplaya.

Recovered from the crime scene were 10 empty shells of a rifle.

The police said the possible motive of the incident was family feud or rido. (SunStar Zamboanga)