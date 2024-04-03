CPOC mulls bounty system in solving crimes

THE City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) in Zamboanga City is eyeing to adopt a bounty system or monetary reward for anybody who can give information that will lead to the identification and arrest of suspects of shooting incidents.

The bounty system, once adopted, will encourage the public to speak up and testify against anyone involved in shooting incidents or other crimes in Zamboanga City.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe said Wednesday, April 3, that Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief, suggested the bounty system during the CPOC second quarter meeting on Monday, April 1, after Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, cited some challenges in solving crimes, particularly shooting incidents.

Dalipe said Molitas reported during the CPOC meeting that most people in the villages do not speak up even if they had witnessed the incident.

The mayor said Molitas’ report prompted Apolinario to move for the adoption of the bounty or reward system in exchange for information that would lead to the murder suspect’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Molitas reported that Zamboanga City has recorded 23 murder cases since January 2024.

She said that seven of the 23 occurred in January, nine in February, and seven in March. (SunStar Zamboanga)