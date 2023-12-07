CPOC orders strict implementation of CCTV ordinance

THE City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) chaired by Mayor John Dalipe has ordered the strict implementation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera ordinance on all business establishments in Zamboanga City.

Dalipe directed City Licensing Chief Benjie Barredo not to renew permits of business establishments that do not comply with City Ordinance 499, mandating the installation of CCTV systems in business establishments operating in the city.

Dalipe issued the directive on Wednesday after Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, cited the need for all villages to install CCTVs in areas where crimes are prevalent.

Lorenzo recommended the establishment of a monitoring center for quick police intervention to ensure public safety and security in the city.

He said the installation of CCTVs is a measure to counter terrorism and deter criminalities as well as serve as a source of information for the solution of crimes.

The CCTV system must comply with specifications prescribed in the ordinance, which require four channels with cameras with at least two megapixels resolution and a timestamp feature, and a full coverage of entrances, exits, and center of business activities.

At least one camera must be facing the street, and when applicable, parking lots and drive-thru lanes.

However, it is prohibited to install CCTVs in restrooms, toilets, showers, bathrooms, changing rooms, and other similar areas. Establishments must also post notice of surveillance.

Penalties for non-compliance to the ordinance will include no business permit will be issued or renewed, and a P5,000 fine. (SunStar Zamboanga)