Crested serpent eagle rescued in Zamboanga City

THE Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Zamboanga City has placed a Crested Serpent Eagle in a temporary holding facility for further health evaluation and monitoring after undergoing initial physical assessment following its rescue.

“Once deemed fit, the eagle will be released back into its natural habitat,” the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement Sunday, August 9, 2026.

The eagle was initially retrieved by Edwino Ramos, a resident of Bunguiao village, Zamboanga City, and subsequently turned over to village officials for proper coordination with the DENR.

In turn, Bunguiao Village Chairperson Leo Resurreccion coordinated with the Cenro-Zamboanga City’s Protected Area Management and Biodiversity Conservation Unit (PAMBCU) regarding the rescued eagle.

The Cenro-Zamboanga City commended Ramos and Bunguiao village officials for their prompt response and cooperation, underscoring the importance of community participation in wildlife protection and conservation.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula encourages the public to immediately report rescued, injured, or displaced wildlife to the nearest DENR office to ensure proper handling, care, and rehabilitation. (SunStar Zamboanga)