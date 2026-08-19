Crime group leader killed in Lanao del Norte shootout

AN ALLEGED leader of a crime group was killed in a shootout with government security forces during a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano, Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao director, identified the slain most wanted person as Khalid Masaronay alias Talib, the alleged leader of the Masaronay group.

Abrahano said Talib was killed in shootout that ensued when police forces were serving warrants of arrest against the suspect on Monday, August 17, in Mindalano village, Salvador, Lanao del Norte.

“During the service of the warrants, the suspect allegedly fired first at the arresting officers. Consequently, the operatives were forced to return fire, resulting in the suspect's death during the encounter,” Abrahano said in his report.

He said Talib was listed as the Number 7 Most Wanted Person, facing seven counts of murder and one count of frustrated murder.

Abrahano said Talib was the leader of the Masaronay Group, a group allegedly involved in various crimes across Northern Mindanao and neighboring regions.

According to police intelligence, reports of his illegal activities—such as the illegal drug trade, gun-for-hire operations, and alleged financial support for individuals linked to the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute group—date back to 2016.

Abrahano said recovered from the suspect were an M16 rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, magazines and ammunition, as 150 grams of suspected shabu packed in eight sachets with an estimated value of P1.02 million. The confiscated weapons, ammunition, and suspected illegal drugs were brought to the Lanao del Norte Forensic Unit for examination.

Abrahano said the manhunt continues for the suspect's accomplices, who, like him, are considered armed and dangerous. (SunStar Zamboanga)