Crime group leader, member surrender in Zamboanga Sibugay

A LEADER and a member of a criminal group have voluntarily surrendered in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay province, and were formally served their warrants, officials said Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Yasher Indal Hassan alias Almain Apidol Labain, leader of the Labain Criminal Group, and Mahmod Kalim, a member of the group surrendered Monday, May 25, at the headquarters of the 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) in Sanito, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

During their surrender, warrants of arrest for various crimes and offenses were served, including murder, three counts of frustrated murder, eight counts of attempted murder, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Presidential Decree No. 1866 for Illegal Possession of Firearms, Ammunition, and Explosives.

The surrender ceremony was held in the presence of Brigadier General Samuel Yunque, 102Bde commander; Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, Mayor Angelito Aniñon of Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay, along with other officials of the military and law enforcement agencies.

Dasugo commended the surrenderers for their courage in choosing the path of peace and recognized Aniñon’s unwavering support and dedication, describing him as instrumental to the success of the initiative.

He emphasized the achievement is not only beneficial to Tungawan and the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, but also to the entire Zamboanga Peninsula.

Yunque underscored the importance of unity and cooperation among stakeholders, stressing that peace remains the foundation of progress and development in every community.

Yunque emphasized the government remains committed to promoting peace by providing opportunities for reconciliation, lawful reintegration, and a chance for individuals involved in illegal activities to return to the fold of the law.

He also reiterated that the government’s campaign against criminality continues while ensuring that those who choose the path of peace are given proper assistance and support.

Meanwhile, local officials encouraged remaining members of criminal groups to surrender peacefully, cooperate with authorities, and support the government’s continuing efforts toward lasting peace, stability, and development in Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)