Critically endangered sea turtle rescued in Sibugay town

A CRITICALLY endangered sea turtle is now under the care of the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) of Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay, police said on Monday, December 22, 2025.

The hawksbill sea turtle was voluntarily turned over by Norma Rodrigo to the Zamboanga Sibugay Maritime Police Station (ZS MARPSTA) on Sunday, December 21.

Rodrigo, 39, a resident of Barangay Malinao in Mabuhay, told maritime police officers that the turtle was found along the shoreline of their community.

After determining that the turtle was in good condition and fit for release, ZS MARPSTA personnel turned it over to the MENRO of Mabuhay for proper care and monitoring.

The Menro has placed the turtle under further observation and said it will be released back into its natural habitat at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Police commended the responsible action of the resident and urged the public to continue cooperating with authorities in protecting the environment, stressing that such efforts are vital to preserving natural resources for future generations. (SunStar Zamboanga)