CRSAFP installs new 4CRG commander

THE Civil Relations Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CRSAFP) has initiated changes in the leadership of the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) based in Zamboanga City, the military said Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Installed as the new 4CRG chief is Major Orlando Ayllon, replacing Major Andrew Linao, who will back to his field of service in the Philippine Army after serving three years as 4CRG commander.

The 4CRG said the change of command ceremony was held at Camp Navarro in Calarian village, this city, on Tuesday, May 14, presided by Major General Ramon Zagala, CRSAFP commander.

Prior to his new designation, Ayllon served as the deputy commander of the 7CRG based at the AFP General Headquarters at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Ayllon also assumed duties as the new acting chief of the Public Information Office of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), a post also relinquished by Linao.

In his message, Ayllon vowed to comply with his obligations with uttermost determination and dedication and encouraged the military and civilian personnel of 4CRG, and Westmincom PIO to take part in the meaningful accomplishment of his duties and responsibilities as chief of both offices.

Linao expressed his sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the people who have helped him carry out his obligations during his term.

Zagala congratulated Linao for his meritorious service and achievements during his term as 4CRG commander and entrusted his confidence to Ayllon to further the legacy of his predecessor.

The change of command ceremony was attended by top officials of Westmincom, the enlisted personnel and civilian resources of 4CRG and Westmincom PIO, partners, and stakeholders and other guests. (SunStar Zamboanga)