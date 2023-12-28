CSWDO gives relief aid to fire victims

THE City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) distributed relief goods to families displaced by a fire incident in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

CSWDO Chief Socorro Rojas said Thursday, December 28, 2023, that the relief assistance they immediately distributed to the displaced families included five kilos of rice, canned goods, cooking utensils and hygiene kits.

Rojas said 263 families with 1,016 individuals were displaced by the fire incident that hit Calle Basa in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City shortly before noon Wednesday, December 27.

Rojas said the affected families are temporarily houses at the Tugbugan Elementary School while some of them sought refuge with their relatives.

The Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said the fire broke out around 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, and has reached third alarm.

The ZCFD said three people were injured while some P1.5 million worth of properties were damaged during the fire incident.

The ZCFD said the fire was placed under control around 1:56 p.m. and declared fire out at 3:56 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, the ZCFD said. (SunStar Zamboanga)