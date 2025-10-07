DA-BFAR conducts fish bottling training in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR)-Zamboanga Peninsula has conducted a Fish Bottling Training with emphasis on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for fishers and staff of the municipal government of Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

The three-day training was conducted last week through the Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division of DA-BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

“The training aims to strengthen the technical capabilities of fishers from marginalized sectors, particularly from indigenous communities, by introducing post-harvest processing technologies that will help increase the value of their fishery products,” the DA-BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

During the training, participants underwent lectures and hands-on training that covered GMP principles, proper fish handling, preservation methods, and labelling and packaging standards, according to DA-BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Participants also experienced the actual production of bottled Bangus and Sardines in corn oil, complete with proper packaging and labelling.

Ruth Ventura, Sibuco Municipal Administrator, expressed gratitude to DA-BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula for bringing the type of training to their community.

Ventura also mentioned the importance of cooperation in strengthening local livelihoods.

The participants also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn new livelihood tools that will help improve their livelihoods and quality of life. (SunStar Zamboanga)