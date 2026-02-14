DA-BFAR reopens sardine fishing season

THE regional office of the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) will reopen the sardine fishing season in the waters of Zamboanga Peninsula on Sunday, February 15, marking the start of the 15th permitted sardine fishing season.

BFAR Regional Director Al-Zath Kunting said a ceremonial activity will be held at the Permex Compound in Ayala, Zamboanga City, to be attended by representatives from local governments, the fishing industry, partner agencies, and fisherfolk organizations.

The activity will formally mark the resumption of sardine fishing operations, reaffirming the collective commitment to sustainable fisheries management in the region.

The reopening follows a three-month seasonal fishing closure that began on November 15, 2025—a conservation measure aimed at protecting the sardine population during their spawning and growth periods.

This policy is implemented in accordance with BFAR Administrative Circular No. 255, series of 2014, which supports the long-term sustainability of the sardine fishery in the region and helps ensure the continuous production of one of the country’s most important marine resources.

During the closed season, fishing activities targeting sardines in key conservation areas—East Sulu Sea, Basilan Strait, and Sibuguey Bay—are temporarily suspended to allow the fish sufficient time to reproduce and grow.

Kunting said the closed season helps strengthen biomass and increase the potential catch upon the reopening of the fishery.

Kunting said the seasonal closure has proven to be essential in maintaining ecological balance while safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of fishers and workers in the sardine industry throughout the region, based on continuous scientific monitoring.

With the reopening of the fishing season, Kunting said they anticipate the gradual resumption of commercial and municipal fishing operations, increased supply for processing plants, and renewed vitality of livelihoods in coastal communities that rely on the sardine value chain.

He reiterated the call for strict compliance with existing fisheries regulations, responsible fishing, and continued cooperation of all sectors to preserve marine resources for future generations.

He said they remain steadfast in balancing natural resource conservation, food security, and livelihood protection to ensure the continued growth of the sardine industry in the Zamboanga Peninsula while safeguarding the health of the country’s marine ecosystems.

He said the government aims to maintain the abundance of marine resources while supporting the long-term development of the country’s agriculture and fisheries sectors through the continued implementation of fisheries and conservation programs. (SunStar Zamboanga)