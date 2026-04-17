DA opens P10M bio-secured swine facility in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Department of Agriculture (DA)-Zamboanga Peninsula has opened a P10 million Bio-Secured Swine Housing Facility in the province of Zamboanga del Norte.

The opening of the facility on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, is part of DA’s continuous efforts to revitalize the swine industry in the province.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Friday, April 17, said the facility is located in Bago village, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the beneficiary of the swine housing facility is the Siari Valley Agrarian Reform Beneficiary Multipurpose Cooperative (SVARBEMCO).

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project was implemented under the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) Program.

The project has a modern tunnel-ventilated swine facility complete with perimeter fence, top-notch farm equipment, and a waste management system worth P6 million.

The project package also includes 38 heads of vaccinated pigs aged four to six months worth P1.71 million, P2.195 million for animal and zoological supplies such as feeds, medicine, disinfectant, and diagnostic test kits, and P95,000 allocated for “semilya” to support training operations.

The SVARBEMCO is an agricultural cooperative focused on empowering farmers, specifically Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries. (SunStar Zamboanga)