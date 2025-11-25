DA releases P2.4M livelihood project in Sibugay town

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday, November 24, 2025, distributed a total of P2.4 million carabao multiplier farm in Zamboanga Sibugay province to support the livelihood of small scale farmers in the area.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tuesday, November 25, the recipient of the initiative is the Titay East Corn Cluster Association.

The initiative is implemented under Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (Leed) project of the National Livestock Program of DA.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Leed project is designed to support small scale farmers by providing livestock modules.

The project package includes 21 total Carabao, feeds and biologics, agri and marine supplies and a forage chopper.

“It aims to improve buffalo production by improving the genetic quality of native buffalo, increasing overall inventory, and promoting sustainability,” the DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)