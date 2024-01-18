DA turns over P10.2-M projects in Zamboanga del Sur town

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has completed the construction of two agricultural infrastructure projects worth P10.2 million in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur, the DA said Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two projects are the construction of a P5.8 million diversion dam project in Secade village and the rehabilitation of an irrigation project worth P4.4 million in Gawil village.

The construction of the Secade diversion dam project was funded through the DA-Rice Program while the rehabilitation of the Gawil irrigation project was funded under the DA Quick Response Fund.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two projects were turned over to the Small Water Irrigation System Association (Swisa) in Secade and Gawil villages on Wednesday, January 17.

Mayor Mayor Ruel Molina of Kumalarang town expressed gratitude for the completion of the two projects.

He pledged to support the Swisa beneficiaries and to balance the management of the projects with utmost diligence.

Molina said the two projects would boost their rice production in the municipality and hoped for its sustainability.

The turnover of the two projects was witnessed by officials of DA-Zamboanga Peninsula, municipal councilors and the Swisa officers and members. (SunStar Zamboanga)