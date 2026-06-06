DA turns over P4.6-M goat multiplier farm in Zamboanga del Sur

THE Department of Agriculture (DA)-Zamboanga Peninsula has turned over P4.6 million Goat Multiplier Farm project to a group of farmers in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the agriculture agency said Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the recipient of the project is the East Migpulao Integration Farmers and Fisherfolks in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Goat Multiplier Project, implemented through DA’s livestock project, was turned over in a ceremony held in East Migpulao village, Dinas, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, June 3.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the initiative was funded under the Livelihood Economic Enterprise Development (LEED) project.

The package includes 27 Goats worth P1.08 million, animal housing worth P2.2 million, forage chopper worth P400,000, feeds, biologics, and agricultural supplies worth P850,000.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project aims to strengthen the local goat industry, improve production quality, and provide more livelihoods and income to farmers.

“This is a huge step towards sustainable agriculture and strong communities with the support of the government’s Livestock Program,” the DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DA-Zamboanga Peninsula said they continue to work to uplift the conditions of farmers and livestock. (SunStar Zamboanga)