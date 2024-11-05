Dapitan City village gets P70-M flood mitigation project

THE local government of Zamboanga del Norte, through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), has completed the implementation of the P70 million flood mitigation project to reduce the risk of flooding in one of the 50 villages in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, the DPWH said Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the flood mitigation project was implemented in Ilaya village, Dapitan City, bringing relief to the local community which has long struggled with severe flooding.

The DPWH said Ilaya village, known for its low elevation, is particularly vulnerable to floods caused by extreme weather conditions, posing risks to both lives and property.

The newly completed structure spans a total net length of approximately 338.40 meters and features an integrated drainage system, access road, and stairs for accessibility and flood protection, according to DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DPWH said the project is expected to benefit around 2,873 residents of Ilaya village, Dapitan City, who can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the threats posed by flooding have been perceptively reduced.

The flood mitigation project was implemented with P70 million funding coming from the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 1st District Engineering Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)