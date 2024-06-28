Dapitan City’s 3rd most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Friday, June 28.

Arrested was Serbando Jumalon, the third most wanted person in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte, the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Jumalon was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 11 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in Masidlakon village, Dapitan City.

The police said Jumalon has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of two counts rape and frustrated murder issued by a court in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Jumalon was placed under the custody of Dipolog City Police Station for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the operatives of Dapitan City Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division and the 1st Zamboanga del Note Provincial Mobile Force Company for the successful arrest of Jumalon. (SunStar Zamboanga)