DAR distributes land titles, farm machinery in Zamboanga

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed 1,557 land titles to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) in Zamboanga Peninsula, DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estella III led the distribution of land titles during the Regionwide Consultation with Stakeholders and Project Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (Split) e-Title ARBs on Wednesday, October 29, Dao, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the 1,577 distributed land titles consisted of 1,060 Split e-Titles and 497 regular titles, covering 2,021 hectares of agricultural land.

The distribution of land titles benefitted 1,375 ARBs in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula also said that 2,044 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (CoCRoMs) were given to 3,027 ARBs, collectively covering 6,064.79 hectares of land and representing a total condoned amount of P116.2 million.

“With these CoCRoMs, the ARBs are relieved from their long-standing land amortization obligations with the Land Bank of the Philippines, providing them with a fresh start and full ownership of their awarded lands,” DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that to complement the land tenure initiatives and promote sustainable farming, selected Agrarian Reform Beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) have received 28 units of farm machinery and equipment (FMEs), 768 heads of ready-to-lay (RTL) chickens, and 23,532 agricultural inputs. With a total project cost of ₱49.17 million,

The interventions, costing P49.17 million, are designed to strengthen ARBO enterprises, promote mechanized and sustainable farming, and enhance market access for local produce.

“Ultimately, these efforts will benefit 24,576 ARBs across the region,” DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the agency ensures that ARBs not only gain ownership of their lands but are also equipped with the resources and opportunities necessary to become productive stewards of their land through the distribution of land titles, CoCRoMs, and support services, as well as strengthening partnerships with national agencies and local government units. (SunStar Zamboanga)