DAR gives solar water pumps to 2 Zamboanga del Sur farmers

TWO associations of farmers in Zamboanga del Sur have received solar-powered water pumps from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), boosting communal farming activities in the province.

DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the recipients of the solar-powered water pumps, each 450 watts, are the Simata Farmers Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Association, Incorporated (SFARBA, Inc.) in Molave town and the Guma-Poblacion A Irrigators Association, Incorporated (GUPIA, Inc.) in Midsalip municipality.

Each of the water pumps is worth P400,000 and was given to the recipient association of farmers through DAR’s Sustainable and Resilient Agrarian Reform Communities (SuRE ARC) project.

SFARBA, Inc. received the solar-powered water pumps on Friday, November 21, and GUPIA, Inc. on Thursday, November 20.

For SFARBA, Inc., the solar water pump represents a timely boost to their communal farming activities, helping ensure a dependable water supply that supports vegetable production and livelihood expansion.

“With this renewable energy–powered facility now in the hands of SFARBA, Inc., the association is set to enhance its operations and deliver greater economic benefits to its members,” DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“This transition to sustainable irrigation technology reflects an ongoing effort to build more resilient and self-sustaining agrarian reform communities—one turnover at a time,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the assistance comes at a pivotal time for GUPIA, Inc., which recently graduated from the Farm Business School (FBS) program.

With enhanced skills in enterprise development, financial management, and farm planning, the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (ARBO) is now equipped with both knowledge and technology to elevate its agricultural operations, according to DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

It said the solar water pump is expected to significantly improve irrigation efficiency, ensuring reliable access to water for vegetable production by GUPIA, Inc.

“This will help strengthen the livelihood of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs), providing them with sustainable income opportunities while supporting climate-resilient farming practices,” DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The distribution of solar-powered water pumps forms part of DAR’s continued commitment to support ARBs beyond land distribution—empowering agrarian reform communities through strategic and sustainable interventions. (SunStar Zamboanga)