DAR provides P300,000 egg-laying livelihood project to Zambo Sur Arbo

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over P300,000 worth of Egg-laying Livelihood Project providing new livelihood opportunity to an Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (Arbo) in Tulapok village, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

The DAR-Zamboanga del Sur said the recipient of the project turned over on Thursday, May 28, 2026, is the Tulapok Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries and Farmers Association (Tarbefa).

The livelihood project is implemented through the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP) program, a government convergence initiative designed to address hunger and poverty by linking agrarian reform beneficiaries and farmers' organizations to support services, livelihood opportunities, and market-driven enterprises.

"The project aims to strengthen the association's existing livelihood activities while creating an additional and sustainable source of income for its members," DAR-Zamboanga del Sur said in a statement.

During the project turnover, Rodrigo Gumalam, Tarbefa president, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to DAR for the continued trust and support extended to their organization.

Gumalam said the assistance will greatly help uplift the livelihood of their members while opening new opportunities for sustainable income generation within the community.

Tarbefa, which was established in 2022, initially ventured into a lending enterprise. The addition of the egg-laying project marks another milestone in its continuing growth and development as an Arbo.

The Tarbefa, as part of their counterpart, prepared the lot and facility where the egg-laying operation will be housed and managed, including other necessary operational requirements for the project.

The DAR-Zamboanga del Sur said that capability-building trainings and technical guidance will also be provided to the members of Tarbefa, particularly those assigned to oversee and manage the operation to ensure the sustainability and long-term success of the livelihood project. (SunStar Zamboanga)