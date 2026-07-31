DAR strengthens Sibugay Arbo livelihood through PAHP egg layer project

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over Egg Layer Production with Chicken Shed Materials and Marketing Project providing a boost in the livelihood of an agrarian reform cooperative in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Officials of DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay said Friday, July 31, 2026, that the recipient of the project is the Tomitom Farmers Agrarian Reform Cooperative (Tomfarco) in Tomitom village, Ipil town.

The project, implemented under the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (PAHP), was turned over to the Tomfarco on Thursday, July 30.

PAHP is a government convergence program involving agencies like DAR to reduce poverty, mitigate hunger, and ensure food security.

The project provides 192 ready-to-lay chickens, chicken shed materials, and marketing support to help the cooperative establish a sustainable egg production enterprise.

A signing of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) preceded the project turnover.

Romulus Perez, Zamboanga Sibugay Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer, said the project serves as a start-up livelihood intervention designed to strengthen Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (Arbos) by providing members with the opportunity to build, manage, and sustain their own enterprise.

Perez encouraged the members of Tomfarco to properly manage the project, noting that its success could open more development opportunities through DAR and partner agencies.

Noemi Barretto, Zamboanga Sibugay OIC-Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer, also urged the members of Tomfarco to strengthen their organization through responsible financial management, active participation, and collective commitment.

Meanwhile Tomfarco Chairperson Pedro Maligro affirmed the cooperative's commitment to making the project successful, emphasizing that every successful enterprise begins with small but meaningful opportunities.

Ma. Elsie Bolodo, Tomintom village chairperson, also assured the community of the barangay's continued support and commitment to closely monitor the implementation of the project to help ensure its sustainability. (SunStar Zamboanga)