DAR turnovers P5-M multi-role power station to Sibugay farmers group

THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has turned over a P5 million multi-role power station to a cooperative of farmers in Zamboanga Sibugay province, reinforcing its commitment to delivering sustainable and responsive support services.

Dimalotang Guiling II, head of DAR-Zamboanga Peninsula, said the recipient of the power station they turned over Wednesday, April 22, is the Cawilan Farmers Agrarian Reform Cooperative (Cafarco) in Cawilan village, Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Guiling said the power station will address the long-standing challenge of unreliable electricity in Cawilan village, which has constrained the cooperative’s production efficiency and administrative operations.

The power station, equipped with a 4,000-watt capacity, is expected to provide a stable and versatile energy source, enabling Cafarco to sustain and improve its income-generating activities even in the absence of a dependable power grid.

Guiling underscored that supporting the growth and sustainability of Cafarco remains a priority of DAR, emphasizing that the intervention is a strategic investment in enhancing the cooperative’s enterprise development and overall productivity.

Talusan Mayor Gilbert Edem and Cafarco Chairperson Carlito Carpio conveyed their gratitude to DAR, noting that the power station will significantly reduce operational constraints and contribute to improving the quality and consistency of their products.

Carpio has committed to ensuring proper maintenance and management of the equipment to sustain its long-term benefits.

He said with the integration of reliable energy solutions, Cafarco is expected to strengthen its institutional resilience and competitiveness within the agrarian reform sector.

Guiling said the intervention marked the first deployment of the technology in Zamboanga Peninsula, highlighting DAR’s continuing efforts to introduce innovative solutions that strengthen agrarian reform beneficiaries’ (ARBs) productivity and resilience.

The Multi-Role Power Station was funded under the Sustainable and Resilient Agrarian Reform Community (SuRe-ARC) project. (SunStar Zamboanga)