Dawlah Islamiya arrested in Maguindanao del Sur

A TRACKER team of policemen backed by soldiers have arrested a member of the Dawlah Islamiya facing a string of criminal cases in a law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Bangamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) did not identify the arrested suspect except to say he belongs to the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group (DI-HG).

The PRO-BAR said the suspect was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of a warrant of arrest on Monday, August 26, in Midpandacan village, General Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao del Sur.

The police said the arrested suspect is listed as the number nine most wanted person in Soccsksargen and has pending warrant of arrest for four cases of attempted murder issued by a court in Kabacan, North Cotabato, dated December 5, 2022.

The court has recommended bail of P120,000 for each criminal case, according to the police.

The PRO-BAR said the arrested suspect, aside from being a member of DI-HG, is also a former member of the Al-Khobar extortion group operating in certain areas of Central Mindanao and who was responsible for the previous bombings and extortion, targeting wealthy business personalities, and passenger bus companies from 2007 to 2015.

The PRO-BAR said the arrested suspect was placed under the temporary custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for documentation and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, acting PRO-BAR director, said they remain committed to apprehending wanted persons who are threats to the community.

“This arrest highlights the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement and the dedication of our officers,” Tanggawohn said.

“We urge the public to support law enforcement by providing any helpful information,” Tanggawohn added. (SunStar Zamboanga)