Dawlah Islamiya follower facing criminal charges killed in clash

A MEMBER of the Dawlah Islamiya group facing criminal charges was killed in a clash with government troops in Maguindanao del Sur, the military reported Monday, December 15, 2025.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, identified the slain Dawlah Islamiya group member as Norodin Andig alias Kwag-Kwag.

Catu said the clash ensued while the joint military and police operatives were serving warrant of arrest against Andig on Sunday, December 14, in Kaya-Kaya village, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur.

"During the operation, the suspect first fired a gun at the authorities, which led to a legitimate encounter. Government operatives immediately retaliated, resulting in the death of the suspect," Catu said in his report.

He said Andig has a standing warrant of arrest for murder and frustrated murder issued by a court in Cotabato City.

He said Andig is considered one of the main suspects in the shooting and killing of five people, including a school principal, in the town of Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur, this year.

"This successful operation is proof of the united action and professionalism of our police and military. Through continuous coordination, we are able to further strengthen peace and security in our communities," Catu said.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, expressed gratitude to the residents who provided valuable information that pointed to the suspect's whereabouts.

Cagara said they will continue to support the law enforcement operations of the police to completely suppress criminality and maintain peace and order in Central Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)