Dawlah Islamiya leader, 3 followers killed in a clash

A LEADER and three followers of the Dawlah Islamiya were killed in a clash during a law enforcement operation in the hinterlands of Maguindanao del Norte province, the military said Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, acting commander of the 6th Infantry Division (6ID), identified the slain outlaw leader as Yusa Ganoy alias Minimi of the Dawlah Islamiya-Hassan Group (DI-HG). The three followers were unidentified.

Bunayog said the clash happened around 2:25 p.m. Friday, October 16, in Tapayan village, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao del Norte. Four high-powered firearms were recovered at the clash site.

Bunayog said the clash broke out and lasted for about five minutes as Ganoy and his three unidentified followers resisted when the joint military and police operatives were about to serve arrest warrants against the slain DI-HG leader.

Ganoy has standing warrant of arrest for destructive arson, direct assault, multiple counts of frustrated murder, double murder, qualified direct assault with multiple counts of attempted murder, and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“This successful operation demonstrates the continued efforts of government forces to enforce the law and hold accountable individuals facing serious criminal charges,” Bunayog said in a statement.

“The 6ID remains committed to maintaining peace and security within our area of responsibility, while ensuring that every operation is conducted in accordance with the law and with full respect for human rights,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of coordination among units of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen law enforcement and safeguard the safety of communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)