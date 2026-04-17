Dawlah Islamiya leader, 9 followers killed in Lanao del Sur clash

A LEADER and nine followers of the Dawlah Islamiya-Maute Group (DI-MG) were killed in a clash during a law enforcement operation in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur, the military said Friday, April 17, 2026.

Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), identified the slain DI-MG leader as Amerol Mangoranca alias Usman.

Seven of the nine slain DI-MG followers were identified through the aliases as Molish, Orak, Pakmin, Muslim, Turab, Pulindang, and Nahara.

Gumiran said Mangoranca and his followers were killed in a 10-minute clash that broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, in Banga-Pantar village, Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

The clash ensued while the troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Zampelan, in coordination with the police, were conducting a law enforcement operation to serve multiple warrants of arrest against DI-MG members facing charges for murder, frustrated homicide, homicide, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention.

"During the lawful implementation of these warrants, government troops encountered the armed group, resulting in an exchange of fire that led to the neutralization of 10 terrorist personalities, including Mangoranca," Gumiran said in a statement.

He said no casualties were reported on the side of the government forces.

Authorities confirmed that the group of Mangoranca was responsible for the January 23, 2026 ambush in Munai, Lanao del Sur that resulted in the death of four soldiers, as well as other violent activities that posed serious threats to communities in the region.

The troops recovered firearms and war materiel, including two M16 rifles, one M4 rifle, one Caliber .30 M1 Garand, one caliber .38 revolver, one grenade, and improvised explosive device (IED) components.

Gumiran said a wounded infant was also rescued at the clash site and immediately brought to a medical facility for proper treatment.

Gumiran commended the heroic efforts of JTF- Zampelan under Major General Yegor Rey Barroquillo Jr., as well as the police units involved in the operation, for their professionalism, courage, and commitment in carrying out the mission.

He assured the public that there is no cause for alarm, emphasizing that appropriate and proactive security measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of communities.

He also highlighted that operations remain law-based and intelligence-driven, in close coordination with partner agencies and local government units. (SunStar Zamboanga)