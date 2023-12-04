Dawlah Islamiya leader killed in clash

A LEADER of the Dawlah Islamiya (DI) was killed while a relative was apprehended following a clash in a remote village of Lanao del Sur, the military reported Monday, December 4, 2023.

Slain was Alandoni Macadaya Lucsadatu, a sub-leader of DI-Maute Group (DI-MG) based in the boundaries of Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte, according to the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The Westmincom said Lucsadatu was killed in a clash in Tambo village, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur on Sunday, December 3. Apprehended was his aunt, Saadia Dato Angni.

The Westmincom said the clash ensued when the troops of the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion and 51st Infantry Battalion encountered around five DI-MG members while conducting military offensive in Tambo village, Piagapo town.

The firefight resulted to the death of Lucsadatu and the recovery of assorted firearms, other war materials, and propaganda materials.

Angni was apprehended at the clash site. There was no casualty on the government troops.

The Westmincom said Lucsadatu was a resident of Old Poblacion village in Munai, Lanao del Norte and was one of the remaining sub-leaders of DI-MG operating the the boundaries of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur provinces.

Lucsadatu is reportedly recruiting his relatives in Munai to become members of the DI-MG.

The Westmincom said that Lucsadatu was responsible in the killing of Marow Lucsadato Mocsara, a DI-member who surrendered to the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion in Lindongan village, Munai on November 9, this year.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, commended the troops of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan for the laudable accomplishment.

“As the year is about to end, we are intensifying our operations to ensure the safety and security of the people during this yuletide season,” Gonzales said.

“We are grateful for the support of our stakeholders and the communities that led to our enormous achievements in the campaign against terrorism in our area of operation,” Gonzales added.